Malawi's Single Mothers Battling Stigma and Financial Hardship Need Urgent Support, Say Experts

5 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Experts are calling for stronger social, economic and mental health support for Malawi's single mothers, warning that stigma and financial hardship are holding women back from reaching their full potential.

The appeal comes ahead of the Single Moms Catch Up Date, organised by the Single Mother Empowerment Organisation, which will be held on August 15 at Afroma Terrace, BICC in Lilongwe, under the theme 'Reclaiming Her Dignity'.

Organisation founder Venia Awali Bakali sauf the event was born out of a need to restore hope and self-worth among women who often feel judged for their circumstances.

"Reclaiming Her Dignity is about reminding women that their circumstances do not define their value or potential," she said.

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Bakali said single mothers across Malawi continue to battle a wall of challenges that take a toll on their mental health.

"Many single mothers face financial hardship, stigma, mental health challenges, limited access to opportunities and lack of support systems.

"There is also limited access to affordable mental health services and spaces where women can openly share their experiences without judgment," she explained.

The upcoming event aims to arm single mothers with practical tools in entrepreneurship, financial independence and personal development -- while helping them build networks that could open doors to jobs and business opportunities.

Bakali issued a rallying call to the government, private sector, development partners and ordinary Malawians to step up and help create more opportunities for single mothers, insisting stigma must be tackled so no woman is left behind.

Mental health expert Dennis Mwafulirwa said women are disproportionately hit by unemployment and limited access to economic opportunities, while often shouldering the bulk of household responsibilities alone.

"These challenges become stressful for women. When somebody's mental health is affected because of these factors, whether it's financial, housing security or food security issues, it also affects other areas of their life," he warned.

Mwafulirwa stressed the importance of strong support networks, particularly at a time when misleading health information is rife, arguing that women need access to accurate guidance and safe spaces to speak openly about their struggles.

He said supporting single mothers was not just a moral issue but a matter of building stronger, more sustainable communities -- insisting that no society can truly progress while leaving such a significant group of women and families behind.

Mwafulirwa called on families, communities and institutions -- including churches -- to shed the stigma surrounding single motherhood and offer equal opportunities and support instead.

The Single Moms Catch Up Date will bring single mothers together for a day of discussions on empowerment, mental wellness and networking, and will be attended by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Nancy Sinale.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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