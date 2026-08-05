Malawi: K13 Billion Facelift for Malawi's Oldest Hotel - Sunbird Lilongwe Set for December Reopening After Major Revamp

One of Lilongwe's oldest and most iconic hotels is set for a stunning transformation, with Sunbird Tourism plc confirming its sweeping K13 billion upgrade of Sunbird Lilongwe Hotel is on track for completion by December.

Stakeholders were given a first-hand look at the ambitious project during a site tour on Tuesday, with Sunbird Tourism CEO Samson Mwale revealing the overhaul is designed to drag the historic hotel into the modern era and keep it competitive for years to come.

Mwale said the first phase of the project includes a complete makeover of the hotel's frontage -- from the entrance and exit gates to the car park, reception area, two conference rooms and the restaurant -- all aimed at ensuring the hotel remains relevant and appealing to both current and future guests.

"The total investment is K13 billion and this is the first part of the project. We will continue with the architectural language that is being projected by their entrance experience to the back," Mwale explained.

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He added that the transformation won't stop at the front of the building, with plans already in motion to extend the same fresh design language to the hotel's rear buildings -- including a number of guest rooms.

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, Wiskes Nkombezi, praised the progress made so far during the site visit, expressing confidence in the pace of construction.

Secretary for Tourism Jean Munyenyembe went further, insisting the revamp was about far more than aesthetics -- branding it essential to Malawi's ability to market itself as a serious tourism destination.

"When you are selling Malawi, you have to put your house in order. One of the things we need to do is ensure that we have quality, standard infrastructure, including hotels," she said, admitting the country had previously struggled with a shortage of venues capable of hosting major conferences in the capital.

The Lilongwe project is far from an isolated effort, with Sunbird Tourism also pressing ahead with refurbishment and expansion works at its Livingstonia property in Salima and Nkopola hotel in Mangochi -- part of a broader push to modernise the group's flagship properties across the country.