South Africa: Ex-Minister Mapisa-Nqakula Paid in Cash for R1.8m Home Renovation, Court Told

It was a dramatic day in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's corruption trial as the court heard about luxury home renovations paid for in cash and R600,000 curtains made from imported fabric. Then a prominent lawyer walked out of the proceedings.

The interior designer behind the extensive renovation of former defence minister and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's Johannesburg home has told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria she was paid exclusively in cash for the project.

The cost of the project climbed to nearly R1.8-million, the court heard, including R600,000 for curtains made from imported fabric.

Nomsa Patricia Betty Shabangu, an interior designer who said she has known Mapisa-Nqakula for about 22 years and considered her a sister, testified on Tuesday that she oversaw the renovations at Mapisa-Nqakula's Bruma, Johannesburg, home between 2018 and 2020.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her evidence forms part of the State's corruption and money laundering case against Mapisa-Nqakula, who has pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

At the heart of the trial is the State's allegation that Mapisa-Nqakula abused her position as minister of defence by soliciting or receiving money from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, whose company, Umkhombe Marine, secured lucrative defence-related contracts.

The State alleges that between December 2016 and July 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula requested about R4.5-million in unlawful benefits, including cash for renovations.

Read more A R2m promotion that never came: General testifies how career unravelled August 3, 2026

Shabangu told the court she...