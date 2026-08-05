South Africa: NPA Hits Sasol With Fresh Warrants, Seven Years After Chemical Contamination Complaint

What started as a complaint about water contamination from a whistleblower seven years ago has cascaded into a multi-departmental and Chapter Nine Institution investigative delay. But developments have brought the National Prosecuting Authority knocking on Sasol's door with new warrants.

Seven years after a whistleblower alleged that Sasol had unlawfully discharged hazardous chemical waste into a river, there was a dramatic turn of events when, during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on forestry, fisheries and the environment on Tuesday, 4 August, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) swooped, issuing fresh warrants.

This came as Sasol executives were submitting presentations to the committee at Sasol's Secunda facility.

It was back in 2019 when Ian Erasmus, a former process controller at Sasol, blew the whistle on the petrochemical giant, alleging that the company unlawfully discharged hazardous chemical waste, including vanadium, diethanolamine and potassium carbonate into the Vaal River system.

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The complaint stemmed from a broken chemical sewer valve at Sasol's Secunda Benfield plant, which then allegedly caused the discharge of chemical waste directly into the Klipspruit River. However, instead of a speedy investigation into the alleged environmental crimes, Erasmus' complaint was met with regulatory paralysis, legal manoeuvring and systemic institutional delays.

FOR CONTEXT Sasol whistle-blower 'has to look over [his] shoulder every day' December 10, 2021

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