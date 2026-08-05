Tanzania Confident of Hitting 7m Tourist Arrivals Target

Dodoma — Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Ashatu Kijaji has said the ambitious target of attracting seven million tourist arrivals this year is achievable, citing improved infrastructure in tourism destinations and the prevailing peace in the country.

Dr Kijaji expressed the optimism at the ongoing 2026 National and International Nane Nane Exhibition at the Dr John Samuel Malecela Grounds in Dodoma, where she told reporters that recent tourist arrival trends indicated that the country could achieve the target.

"Given the current tourist arrival trends and the potential we have as a country, we are going to hit seven million this year. We are ready to welcome tourists," the Minister said confidently.

Dr Kijaji noted that planes carrying tourists are now landing at Nyerere National Park following the completion of the park's airstrip, while the Ruaha Airstrip, constructed to boost tourism in the southern part of the country, has also been completed.

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Moreover, the Minister said the construction of Mikumi Airstrip is expected to be completed this year, enhancing the transportation of tourists to the destination.

Presenting her ministry's revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026/27 financial year in Parliament in Dodoma on May 15 this year, Dr Kijaji said the government had constructed and rehabilitated 3,757.92 kilometres of roads and 523.14 kilometres of walking trails in protected areas to improve access to tourist attractions.

The Minister noted that tourism service infrastructure had also been strengthened through the construction of six visitor rest areas and nine entry gates in Nyerere, Mikumi and Ruaha National Parks.

Dr Kijaji expressed optimism about achieving the seven million tourist arrivals target as the government plans to attract eight million international tourists by 2030.

The minister said achieving the target is critical to increasing national income and accelerating economic growth.

Opening a stakeholders' consultative meeting on the draft Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026/27-2030/31) in the capital recently, the Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for the tourism sector in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Nkoba Mabula, said the goal is achievable only if there is active participation from both public and private sector players.

The latest International Visitors' Exit Survey (IVES) 2025 indicates that the country's tourism industry generated a record $4.41 billion (about 11.598 trillion shillings) in 2025, as higher visitor spending outpaced growth in international arrivals, underscoring the country's success in attracting higher-value tourists.

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The survey highlighted that tourism receipts rose by 13 per cent from $3.90 billion in 2024, while international arrivals increased by 7.1 per cent to 2,294,495 visitors from 2,141,895 the previous year.

The stronger growth in earnings than arrivals reflects higher average spending by international visitors, which climbed by 19 per cent to $289 per person per night, up from $243 in 2024 in Mainland Tanzania.

Tourism has been identified as one of the transformative sectors with the potential to help realise the goals and targets of the Tanzania National Development Vision 2050, as it can claim a lion's share as a key economic driver, contributing 25 per cent to Tanzania's export earnings.

With its high-income elasticity of demand, tourism remains a top foreign exchange earner, stimulating essential sectors both upstream and downstream, including hospitality, transportation and retail.

By 2050, tourism is poised to become a leading source of both direct and indirect employment, with significant opportunities in hospitality, transport and local businesses.