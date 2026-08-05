Mozambique: Government Concerned At New Wave of Fuel Shortage

Maputo — The Mozambican government has expressed its concern at the new wave of fuel shortage in several parts of the country, following the crisis that affected the country last April and May.

The previous fuel shortage caused long queues of vehicles at filling stations in Maputo and other cities. According to the authorities, the crisis was influenced by the US-Israel aggression war against Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for the daily flow of almost 20 percent of the world's oil sales.

About 80 per cent of Mozambique's fuel imports pass through routes connected to the Strait of Hormuz, which means that the impact of the war in the Middle East is potentially disastrous for the country's economy.

This situation forced the government to increase, at the beginning of this May, the prices of the main liquid fuels by up to 45, 5 percent.

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The authorities also pointed out the bankruptcy of fuel distributors and the shortage of foreign currency (particularly US dollars) as the main cause of the crisis.

The wave of fuel shortage has returned. According to government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), the government is assessing the causes of the new crisis.

"We are still assessing the situation to understand what is actually happening, so that we can solve the problem. The government is gathering information to find the causes of the problem so that something must be done", he said.