Mozambique: UNECA Reaffirmed Commitment to Deepening Cooperation With Mozambique

5 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cooperation with Mozambique and supporting the implementation of the country's national development priorities.

According to UNECA Executive Secretary Claver Gatete, speaking after being received in an audience granted by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, his visit to Mozambique is aimed at identifying strategic areas where UNECA could strengthen its support for Mozambique.

"I am here with my team at the invitation of the President to see how we can support Mozambique on its development journey. The meeting provided an opportunity to better understand the President's vision for the country's future and the government's priorities for accelerating economic growth and promoting structural transformation. We are deeply honored to have been received by the President and to gain a clearer understanding of the country's direction and vision," he said.

Among the priorities outlined by President Chapo were the development of the energy sector, including the expansion of hydropower generation and the utilization of natural gas, which are regarded as key drivers of industrialization and economic development.

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The meeting also highlighted the strategic role of development corridors and logistics infrastructure, particularly the Port of Beira, which was identified as vital for strengthening regional economic integration and facilitating trade between Mozambique, Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states and East Africa.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the minerals and agriculture sectors, as well as other areas with strong potential to accelerate economic growth, create jobs and promote inclusive development.

Gatete reaffirmed UNECA's readiness to support the implementation of Mozambique's development vision in coordination with the wider United Nations system and other international partners.

"We now have clear guidance on how we should support the country going forward. We will continue working to help realize the President's vision," he said.

Read the original article on AIM.

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