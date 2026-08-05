Nigeria: Police Reinstate AIGs Igwe, Owohunwa, 473 Other Officers After Court Judgement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced the reintegration of assistant inspectors-general of police Idowu Owohunwa, Benneth Chinedu Igwe, and Uche Ifeanyi Henry, and 472 officers whose compulsory retirements were overturned by the National Industrial Court, directing them to undergo a six-month induction programme at the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State.

The affected officers, ranging in rank from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), were previously retired under the Police Service Commission's controversial merger-of-service policy. Their reinstatement follows the enforcement of a court judgment nullifying the retirement.

A confidential directive dated 31 July 2026, signed by the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Bode Akinbamilowo, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, was circulated to Assistant Inspectors-General in the 17 police zones, Commissioners of Police in all state commands, and the Commandant of the Police Staff College, Jos.

According to the directive, the Police Service Commission, during its plenary meeting on 25 June 2026, approved the regularisation of the affected officers' dates of first appointment in compliance with the judgment delivered by the National Industrial Court in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/28/2025.

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The court set aside the commission's earlier decision, reached at its First Extraordinary Meeting on 31 January 2025, ordering the compulsory retirement of the officers.

The police authorities have directed all zonal commands and state commissioners to ensure that the affected officers are immediately notified and report for the mandatory induction exercise.

The Force Secretary also instructed commands to "locate and warn" the officers to report for the training without delay.

The induction programme has been scheduled in two phases. Documentation and participant arrivals will take place between 1 August and 16 August 2026, while the six-month training will run from 17 August 2026 to 16 February 2027.

The Inspector-General of Police also directed the Commandant of the Police Staff College to submit the list of documented participants on or before 24 August 2026, warning that late reporting would not be tolerated.

It would be noted that official records indicate that the recalled officers were recruited and promoted through various police courses conducted between 1992 and 2012. Their retirement dates have now been revised in line with the court's judgment, paving the way for their full reintegration. into the Nigeria Police Force.