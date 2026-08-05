Africa: Sudan, AU Commission Chair Discuss Situation in Sudan and Planned Peace and Security Council Visit to Khartoum

5 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 4 August 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Al-Zain Ibrahim Hussein, met on Tuesday with AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and delivered an oral message from Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohi El-Din Salem.

The ambassador briefed the AU Commission Chair on developments in Sudan, including the Sudanese Armed Forces' battlefield advances, the humanitarian situation, and the country's recovery needs, including the return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The meeting also reviewed regional developments, with the ambassador warning of the negative impact of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on regional stability.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the planned visit of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) to Khartoum in mid-August under Algeria's chairmanship. The ambassador reaffirmed Sudan's readiness to receive the African delegation and facilitate its meetings with the country's leadership, political forces, and civil society representatives.

Read the original article on SNA.

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