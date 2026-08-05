Kenya: Nairobi Lawyer Arrested Over Alleged Sh49.4 Million Land Purchase Scam

Nairobi — A Nairobi-based advocate has been arrested over allegations of stealing Sh49.4 million that had been entrusted to him to facilitate the purchase of a parcel of land in the capital.

In a statement , the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from its Nairobi Regional Office arrested Ally Ahmed Ally, an advocate practising under the firm of Rasheed Rage and Nassir Advocates, over the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

The lawyer was arrested within Kilimani Sub-County and is being investigated for the offence of stealing by agent, contrary to Section 283(b) of the Penal Code.

According to investigators, the complainant entrusted the advocate with Sh49,400,500 on various dates between November 16, 2023 and January 3, 2024, to facilitate the purchase of a parcel of land in Nairobi.

However, detectives allege that instead of applying the money towards the intended transaction, the advocate diverted the funds and unlawfully converted them to his own use.

The DCI said investigations into the matter established that the money was allegedly misappropriated after it had been placed under the advocate's custody for the land purchase.

The suspect is currently being held in lawful custody as detectives complete processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of alleged fraud involving property transactions, with investigators urging members of the public to exercise due diligence when undertaking high-value land deals.