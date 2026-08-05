Ethiopia: Global Media Hail Ethiopia's Historic Drive to Plant 800 Million Seedlings in a Single Day

Addis Ababa — International media outlets across Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Horn of Africa have widely praised Ethiopia's ambitious campaign to plant 800 million tree seedlings in a single day under the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), describing it as a landmark achievement in environmental restoration, climate action, and public participation.

News organizations from different regions portrayed the nationwide campaign as a powerful demonstration of Ethiopia's commitment to combating climate change through large-scale reforestation, while highlighting the country's growing role in global environmental leadership.

The Korean Post described the initiative as a nationwide movement advancing environmental restoration and sustainable economic growth.

"Ethiopia will make history again on August 3. Across the country, from the steep highlands to the fertile lowlands, from busy cities to distant rural areas, millions of Ethiopians will come together with one aim: to plant 800 million tree seedlings in one day, under the inspiring national theme, 'Let's Plant Hope.' If reached, as similar ambitious aims have been over the past several years, it will signal another remarkable milestone in one of the world's largest and most inspiring environmental restoration campaigns," the publication wrote.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Regional media in the Horn of Africa also highlighted the scale of the campaign and the strong public participation behind it. Horn Diplomat described the initiative as the culmination of this year's Green Legacy season.

"The August 3 campaign represents the culmination of this year's Green Legacy season and is expected to mobilize millions of participants nationwide as Ethiopia seeks to reinforce its position as one of Africa's largest reforestation programmes," the outlet reported.

The Middle Eastern Broadcaster Al Jazeera emphasized the campaign's international significance, linking it to Ethiopia's expanding climate diplomacy and preparations to host COP32 in 2027.

"Planting 800 million seedlings in one day links to its preparations to host COP32 in 2027," the network noted.

Highlighting the environmental and economic impact of the initiative, TV BRICS described the Green Legacy Initiative as an important investment in Ethiopia's long-term sustainability.

"The Green Legacy initiative is designed to lay the foundation for long term food security, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen resilience to the impacts of climate change. Over time, each sapling has the potential to become part of extensive forest landscapes and contribute to the country's economic development," the outlet stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Latin American news agency Prensa Latina, in its Spanish language coverage, also underscored the historic significance of Ethiopia's nationwide tree planting campaign, highlighting its unprecedented scale and environmental importance.

International coverage further reflected growing diplomatic support for the initiative. Reporting on activities held overseas, Associated Press of Pakistan noted that Ethiopia's diplomatic missions were actively participating in the campaign.

"The Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan led a solidarity tree planting campaign supporting Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative and its goal of planting 800 million seedlings in one day," the agency reported.

Likewise, Charmar News commended Ethiopia's sustained commitment to environmental restoration through the annual Green Legacy campaign.

"Ethiopians across the country are preparing for a historic environmental campaign under the Green Legacy Initiative, with plans to plant 800 million seedlings in a single day," the outlet wrote.

The extensive international coverage presents the Green Legacy Initiative as a successful model for climate action, environmental restoration, and citizen mobilization, while recognizing Ethiopia's efforts to promote sustainable development and strengthen global cooperation in addressing climate change.