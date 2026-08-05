Tanzania: Zanzibar Children Benefit From Cardiac Screening Service At Lumumba Hospital

Zanzibar — THE Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening access to specialised healthcare services for children through partnerships with international development organisations.

Acting Minister for Health, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, made the remarks after visiting a special children's cardiac screening camp at Lumumba Hospital in Unguja.

She said the outreach programme is an important initiative aimed at improving children's health and reducing complications associated with heart diseases through early diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

The screening camp has been organised by the Zanzibar Ministry of Health in collaboration with NAHR AL HAYAT from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the UAE Red Crescent. A team of specialist cardiologists has been deployed to Zanzibar to provide comprehensive heart examinations for children from birth to 15 years from both Unguja and Pemba.

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Dr Saada said the government would continue working with development partners and health institutions to ensure wananchi have access to quality specialised healthcare services closer to their communities.

She noted that the presence of the visiting specialists would enable more children with suspected heart conditions to receive comprehensive medical assessments, particularly those who had not previously accessed specialised diagnosis. She urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the programme by bringing their children to the designated screening centres.

The Acting Minister further revealed that children diagnosed with complex heart conditions requiring advanced treatment would be facilitated to receive specialised medical care in India through a partnership involving NAHR AL HAYAT, the UAE Red Crescent and the Zanzibar Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Head of the International Cooperation Unit at the Ministry of Health, Dr Juma Ali Makame, said the exercise includes comprehensive cardiac examinations using modern diagnostic equipment, as well as counselling for parents on the care and management of children living with heart conditions.

Parents and guardians who have benefited from the programme commended the Zanzibar government for bringing specialised healthcare services closer to the people, saying the initiative has renewed hope that their children will receive appropriate treatment.

The screening exercise began at Lumumba Hospital on August 3 and continued at Kizimkazi on August 4 before moving to Chake Chake Hospital in Pemba on August 5 and 6.