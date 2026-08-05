Angola: Cabinda Province Conducts Mpox Vaccination Campaign

Cabinda — The Cabinda health secretary, Rúbem Buco, announced on Friday (31) that the province will go under an expanded vaccination campaign against mpox in the coming days, with a greater focus on the border areas with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The information was made official on Friday (01) to the press at the end of the 7th Ordinary Meeting of the Cabinda Provincial Council, led by Governor Suzana de Abreu.

According to Rúbem Buco, over 30,000 doses of vaccines to combat Mpox, provided by the Ministry of Health to tackle the disease in the province, will arrive in the region in the coming days.

He guaranteed that as soon as the first doses of vaccines arrive, the authorities will launch the aforementioned campaign.

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Rúbem Buco explained that the province currently has a record of 109 confirmed cases of mpox and around 24 suspected cases.

"A suspected case is anyone who, having been in contact with a patient, presents clinical manifestations after the incubation period, which ranges from 5 to 21 days," he explained.

The official stated that due to a shortage of spaces at the Tchizo MPOX Treatment Centre, the authorities will begin transferring patients to the reference health centre in Urbanização 4 de Abril.

He assured that the situation is under control by the health authorities, reiterating his appeal to the population to observe preventive measures.

ING/JFC/VIC/CF/jmc