Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Ceremony Honoring Army Retirees, Martyrs' Families and Disabled Personnel

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired a ceremony on Tuesday at the National Army Club in Beni Messous, Algiers.

The event honored retirees of the People's National Army (PNA) who served in the ranks of the National Liberation Army (ALN), as well as the families of martyrs of national duty, the disabled personnel, and those seriously wounded in the fight against terrorism.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of National PNA Day, celebrated on August 4th every year.

The President of the Republic honored retired PNA members from the ranks of the ALN, the families of national duty martyrs, and disabled and severely wounded PNA personnel who were wounded during the fight against terrorism, by presenting them with certificates of recognition and appreciation.

Before that, the President of the Republic arrived at the National Army Club, where he was received by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the PNA, General Saïd Chanegriha.

After listening to the national anthem, the President of the Republic reviewed military formations that gave him a ceremonial salute, before greeting the senior officials and high-ranking officers of the PNA.

This year's celebration of the PNA Day is held under the slogan: "People's National Army: Algeria first, Algeria next and Algeria forever."