Kenya: DCP Blogger Reportedly Abducted, Claims Kirinyaga Woman Rep

4 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has alleged that Democratic Change Party (DCP) blogger Justin Kinyua was abducted by hooded gunmen on Tuesday and taken to an unknown destination.

In a statement posted on her social media platforms, Maina said Kinyua was allegedly seized by unidentified men and driven away, adding that opposition leaders were following up on the incident.

"DCP Party Blogger, Justin Kinyua has been abducted by hooded gunmen and is being driven to an unknown destination as we speak," she said.

Maina described the alleged incident as an act of political intimidation, saying it would not deter those advocating for constitutional rights and freedoms.

"The era of political intimidations is here with us, but we shall not relent. We shall stand by the Constitution and the young people of this great nation, whose right to free speech and political affiliation is protected by the Constitution."

She said Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and other leaders were pursuing the matter and would provide updates.

As of Tuesday evening, police had not publicly commented on the claims, and Capital Business could not independently verify the alleged abduction or Kinyua's whereabouts.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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