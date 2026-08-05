Gambia Begins Review of Cleaner Fuel and Vehicle Standards

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has started a two-day workshop on cleaner fuels and vehicle alignment standards for ECOWAS countries.

The workshop, which began on Thursday, 30 July, aims to support countries in developing regulations on fuel quality and imported used vehicles that contribute to air pollution.

Officials said vehicle emissions remain a major environmental and public health concern, with pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5) linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths globally.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jane Akumu of UNEP said the initiative followed concerns that many countries in sub-Saharan Africa were among the last regions still using leaded petrol.

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She said only Sudan had phased out lead in petrol when the issue was first addressed at a meeting organised by the World Health Organisation, UNEP and the World Bank.

"Lead is a heavy metal; it affects almost all the body organs, the kidneys, the IQ; there's almost no body organ it doesn't affect," Akumu said.

She said lead in petrol had been identified by the World Health Organisation as the main source of lead pollution in the air.

Akumu recalled that during a 2008 meeting in The Gambia, stakeholders discussed reducing sulphur levels in fuels and introducing measures to control vehicle emissions.

She said recommendations from that meeting included reducing sulphur levels to 2,000 parts per million immediately, 500 parts per million by 2012 and 50 parts per million by 2015. The meeting also proposed a 10-year age limit for imported vehicles and annual vehicle emissions testing.

According to Akumu, progress has been made in several parts of Africa, with some regions adopting cleaner fuel and vehicle standards.

She said East Africa has already adopted and implemented 10 parts per million fuel standards and Euro 4 vehicle emission standards.

"11 of the 16 southern African countries have also implemented the 50 ppm fuels," she said.

Akumu said Morocco remains a leading country in Africa on cleaner fuels and vehicles, having adopted 10 parts per million fuels and Euro 6 vehicle standards.

She added that five West African countries had already introduced cleaner fuel regulations and described the region as being at an important stage in moving towards cleaner transport systems.

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Also speaking at the workshop, Deputy Director of the National Environment Agency Njaga Touray said the meeting would provide an opportunity to assess The Gambia's progress in implementing ECOWAS directives.

He said participants would review existing measures, identify challenges and develop a national roadmap for implementation.

"The roadmap that emerges from this workshop should be realistic, inclusive, action-oriented, with clear responsibilities, timelines, and priorities that will guide our collective efforts in the years ahead," Touray said.

He encouraged participants to share experiences and develop practical actions that would support the implementation of cleaner fuel and vehicle standards while improving environmental and public health outcomes.