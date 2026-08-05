Ethiopia Credible Example for Nations Seeking Cleaner Urban Areas - UNECA Communication Officer

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia remains a credible example for other nations seeking to keep urban environments greener and cleaner, UNECA Communication Officer, Ernest Chi Cho, told ENA.

Cho noted that Addis Ababa has achieved a holistic transformation through major infrastructure expansion alongside green urban policies.

He highlighted electrification and large-scale tree planting under Ethiopia's Green Legacy efforts, noting visible improvements in the city of Addis Ababa's streets, parks, and public amenities.

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Cho said that since moving to Addis Ababa around 10 years ago, he has witnessed significant changes in the city's development, highlighting improved electrification, widespread tree planting, and efforts by government leadership to promote greenery.

"I moved to Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, 10 years ago. Over the years, I have seen how the city has evolved," he stated.

The Communication Officer pointed to the availability of public facilities such as parks and recreational areas for children, describing the overall transformation of the road network and urban amenities as remarkable, compared to earlier years.

The modern city offers safer roads, greener public spaces, and improved facilities, Cho said, adding that Ethiopia's efforts extend beyond beautification to the "brilliant endeavor" of promoting electric vehicles that support climate action and keep the environment green.

According to him, the country remains a credible example for other nations seeking to keep urban environments greener and cleaner.

Beyond infrastructure and environmental policy, Cho said Ethiopia's aviation sector has also earned admiration, describing Ethiopian Airlines as a model of stable long-term management and steady growth.

He cited the experience of visiting Bole International Airport as evidence of the standards Ethiopia has reached in airport development and city beautification.

Ethiopia has earned international recognition for its aviation sector, Cho said, describing Ethiopian Airlines as a model that Africans should be proud of.

The Communication Officer underscored that the standards of urban beautification offer a replicable template for other African countries seeking sustainable urban development and environmental sustainability.

Cho also stressed that policymakers need to work on approaches to ensure that development remains inclusive.