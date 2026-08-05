Ethiopia Strengthens Regulatory, Legal Framework for Nuclear Energy Utilization

4 August 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is strengthening its regulatory and legal framework in line with its strategic plan to harness nuclear energy for power generation.

The Ethiopian Technology Authority announced that the nation is reinforcing its legal and regulatory structures to meet international standards as part of its plan to generate electricity from nuclear power.

The Authority has convened a stakeholder consultation forum with government agencies, professional associations, and key partners to review draft regulatory rules governing nuclear installations.

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Speaking at the forum, the Authority's Director-General, Solomon Getachew, stated that extensive work has been undertaken to bolster oversight capabilities since Ethiopia formally notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intent to utilize peaceful nuclear technology for power generation.

The Director-General explained that human resource development, legal drafting, licensing protocols, inspection procedures, and enforcement mechanisms are being developed strictly in line with global standards.

He noted that the finalized draft regulations explicitly integrate site selection criteria, environmental and public safety safeguards, natural and man-made hazard mitigation measures, and comprehensive emergency response protocols.

The Authority is actively partnering on capacity building and technical cooperation with international institutions, including the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and Russia's Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor).

Feedback gathered from stakeholders during the consultations will refine the draft regulations ahead of formal ratification, according to the Director-General.

Read the original article on ENA.

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