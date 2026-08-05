South Africa: Millions Wasted On Rural White Elephant Schools With No Learners

4 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

Fruitless R4m spent on now unused rural school builds, highlighting school infrastructure failures as pupils migrate to Gauteng and the Western Cape, worsening urban overcrowding.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) recorded R4-million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, after spending on completed or near-completed rural school projects in areas where learner populations had already moved elsewhere.

This was revealed during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting by DBE Chief Financial Officer Patrick Khunou as he explained that infrastructure projects had been initiated in certain rural areas, but local populations subsequently relocated to urban centres before construction had been completed.

"We had R64-million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure last year, and this year we had R4-million. The reason for the R4-million is because we've got schools here, which, as migration happens out of rural areas to urban areas, some schools become unusable or become empty or white elephants, if I may call it that way," said Khunou.

"So you would find that the project has started some years back to build a school, and with the passage of time before the school gets finished, you find that there are no more learners because childbearing parents have moved, and the fruitless expenditure would be because of spending on a school, which after spending on it, is not used."

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