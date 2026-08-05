Angola: Commander Calls for Strengthened Fight Against Corruption

Ondjiva — The provincial police commander in Cunene, Commissioner Alberto Paulo, appealed to officers onTuesday in Ondjiva for greater readiness and professionalism in combating corruption and other crimes affecting communities.

The officer made the appeal during the swearing-in ceremony of 46 officers, including new heads of units and departments of the Provincial Command of the National Police.

Among those sworn in are the municipal commanders of Mupa, Chief Superintendent Alexandre Koty, of Namacunde, Superintendent Luísa Sacalumbo, of Naulila, Superintendent Gilene Pereira, and of Cahama, Superintendent Gaudêncio Hamenye.

Also sworn in were the second commander of the Traffic and Road Safety Unit, Superintendent Pedro Francisco, and the head of the Institutional Communication and Press Department of the Provincial Command of the National Police, Superintendent Joana Ndesilimonena.

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When instructing the new officials, Alberto Paulo urged them to assume their roles with a sense of responsibility and to prioritize combating nepotism, corruption, and other ills that affect the population.

The commander drew particular attention to the socioeconomic reality of Cunene, a border province where cattle farming is one of the main sources of income for families.

For this reason, he pointed to the fight against the theft and robbery of livestock and other animal species as one of the priorities of police action in the region.

Alberto Paulo also advocated for strengthening community policing, with an educational approach and respect for the rules governing the police mission.

He also appealed to the officers to preserve the symbols of the Nation and to dignify the uniform they wear in the performance of their duties.

"What we have done is to rotate from one area to another and we seek to study these municipalities and their population in a suitable way to work in mutual collaboration in the exercise of tasks to combat crime," he stressed.

The commander of the National Police in Cunene asked those taking office to be exemplary in the performance of their missions, without vanity, but with discipline, responsibility and a spirit of service.

The new officials pledged to strengthen the fight against corruption and other illicit acts, with a view to preserving public security and national sovereignty.

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The municipal commander of Namacunde, Superintendent Luísa Sacalumbo, considered the new mission a challenge, especially due to the border characteristics of the municipality, which shares an extensive border with the Republic of Namibia.

The official guaranteed the commitment of the personnel to ensuring national security and sovereignty and urged the population to get involved for a more effective response to fuel smuggling, trafficking of goods and other criminal practices.

With an estimated population of 1,806,417 inhabitants, the province of Cunene has 273 villages, 10 communes and 14 municipalities. PEM/LHE/ART/DAN/DOJ