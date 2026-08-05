Ethiopia: Faydaverse Ushers in New Era of Ethiopia's Digital Sovereignty and Inclusive Growth, Says Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh underscored that the launch of FaydaVerse represents a defining milestone in Ethiopia's digital transformation journey, opening a new chapter toward digital sovereignty, innovation, and shared prosperity.

The official launch of FaydaVerse marks the evolution of Ethiopia's National Digital ID ecosystem into a broader digital infrastructure platform designed to accelerate economic inclusion, improve public service delivery, and strengthen the country's digital economy.

Over recent years, the National Digital ID Program has emerged as one of Ethiopia's most transformative national initiatives.

Nearly 50 million citizens have been registered, while more than 160 million identity verification services have been provided, enabling millions of Ethiopians to access financial services, government institutions, and digital platforms more efficiently.

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Built on trust, security, and inclusion, Fayda has become a critical foundation for Ethiopia's digital economy, it was learned.

With the establishment of FaydaVerse as an independent government development enterprise under Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the initiative enters a new phase with a stronger institutional framework and an expanded vision for the future.

Highlighting the significance of the development on social post, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen said digital identity has become more than a technological advancement in the 21st century.

it is a vital national infrastructure comparable to roads, electricity, and telecommunications, serving as a backbone for economic competitiveness, innovation, and sustainable development, the Deputy PM noted.

"Digital identity is not merely a technological innovation; it is essential national infrastructure," he emphasized, noting its role in building a more connected, productive, and inclusive society.

Aligned with the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, FaydaVerse also reflects Ethiopia's ambition to share its digital experience and capabilities with neighboring countries and the wider African continent, contributing to Africa's vision of a connected and digitally empowered future.

The initiative places people at the center of digital transformation, focusing not only on technology but also on expanding opportunities, strengthening trust, protecting data privacy, and ensuring that citizens can confidently participate in the digital age.

As Ethiopia advances its digital transformation agenda, FaydaVerse stands as a symbol of the country's commitment to building a modern, inclusive, and innovation-driven economy -- positioning Ethiopia as a growing force in Africa's digital future.