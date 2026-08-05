Ethiopia: Benin's Digital Transformation Minister Begins Official Five-Day Visit to Ethiopia

4 August 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Benin's Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Mahuna Akplogan, arrived in Addis Ababa tonight for a five-day official working visit aimed at deepening cooperation with Ethiopia in digital transformation, innovation, and governance.

The minister was welcomed at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ambassador Zerihun Abebe, Director General for African Affairs at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Minister Akplogan is expected to hold high-level talks with senior Ethiopian government officials on expanding bilateral cooperation and forging new partnerships in key areas of digital development.

The discussions will focus on sharing experience and best practices in digital transformation, innovation ecosystems, public sector modernization, e-government services, and strategic governance, reflecting the growing importance of technology-driven development across Africa, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is anticipated to further strengthen relations between Ethiopia and the Benin while advancing broader African collaboration on digital innovation, institutional capacity building, and inclusive economic transformation.

Read the original article on ENA.

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