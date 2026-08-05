Rwanda: What to Know As Over 70 Companies Are Fined for Labour Rights Violations

Labour inspection and compliance assessment from January to June 2026 has led to sanctions on 71 establishments that violated labour laws and regulations.

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According to information obtained by The New Times from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), all 71 establishments fined were private businesses operating across various economic sectors.

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These included 10 establishments in manufacturing, one in agriculture, one in mining and quarrying, two in energy sector, three in construction, 18 in wholesale trade, one in transportation, 21 in accommodation and food service activities, three in information and communication, eight in education, and three in health and social work.

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Most establishments were fined for failing to implement recommendations issued by labour inspectors, particularly those relating to the provision of written employment contracts, payment of salaries through bank accounts, registration for social security and payment of pension contributions, and compliance with occupational safety and health (OSH) requirements. OSH requirements were the most common violation.

Other establishments were fined for failing to appear before a labour inspector after being lawfully summoned over labour disputes. The establishments were fined between Rwf100,000 and Rwf500,000.

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According to the Ministry, the fines reflect the government's commitment to holding non-compliant employers accountable and encouraging adherence to labour standards.

"Promoting compliance with labour legislation is essential to creating fair, safe and productive employment environments. MIFOTRA continues to strengthen labour inspection and compliance efforts to protect workers' rights and support decent work for all," the Ministry said in a statement.

In the first half of 2026, labour inspectors visited 2,290 workplaces nationwide to assess employers' compliance with labour legislation.

The inspections found that 86.4 per cent of the establishments complied with labour laws and regulations. Officials said this compliance rate indicates that employers met legal requirements such as providing written employment contracts, paying wages properly, observing working hours, ensuring workplace safety, and respecting employees' rights.

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MIFOTRA's report states that 814 labour disputes were successfully resolved through mediation and other dispute resolution mechanisms during the six-month period.

This means that the disputes between employers and employees were settled without resorting to court.