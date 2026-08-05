Malawi: Booze MPs - Lipipa Demands Breath Tests for Boozy Malawi Parliament

A Malawian MP has made the extraordinary claim that some of his fellow parliamentarians show up to work drunk -- and has called for breathalysers to be introduced in the chamber to stop it.

Democratic Progressive Party MP Noel Lipipa, who represents Blantyre City Chilomoni, made the eyebrow-raising allegation during a chaotic sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning, as the First Deputy Speaker battled to restore order amid repeated outbursts from a fellow MP.

The drama unfolded as independent legislator Kelvin Mphande, who represents Lilongwe Likuni, repeatedly interrupted proceedings -- defying calls for order from presiding officer Victor Musowa.

It was during the unruly scenes that Lipipa rose on a point of order, appearing to suggest drink was to blame for the disorder in the chamber.

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"There is still no order. Some members are coming drunk. You have made a ruling. He is challenging you. Can you act?" Lipipa demanded.

His comments thrust the simmering tensions in the chamber into the spotlight, as Musowa repeatedly ordered Mphande to stop his interjections.

Losing patience, the Deputy Speaker eventually delivered a stinging rebuke, telling the unruly MP to shape up. "Too much interjections," he warned -- before issuing a final caution.

"Behave like a Member of Parliament. If you have issues, rise to the dialogue table," Musowa scolded.

With tensions still running high, the Speaker was forced to call in reinforcements -- instructing the government's Chief Whip to step in and calm Mphande down before matters escalated further.

"You will take an early break. Can the Whip that side talk to Lilongwe Likuni before I act?" he said.

Order was eventually restored after fellow MPs moved in to placate Mphande, allowing business in the House to resume. What sparked his outburst in the first place remains unclear.

But it was Lipipa's astonishing claim that lingered in the chamber -- with the MP stopping short of naming any colleague he believed had turned up intoxicated, and offering no evidence to back up his sensational allegation.

Nevertheless, his call for alcohol testing has thrust the issue of MPs' conduct back into the spotlight -- raising the extraordinary prospect of lawmakers being made to blow into a breathaliser before being allowed to take their seats.

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The bizarre episode has also renewed scrutiny of parliamentary decorum, with MPs required to raise grievances through proper channels rather than shouting down proceedings from the floor.

For now, Lipipa's breathalyser proposal remains just that -- a proposal. But it has certainly got tongues wagging in Lilongwe.