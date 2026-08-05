Malawi: Govt 'Concerned' As Malawi's 40-Year Commonwealth Games Medal Drought Continues

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture says it is concerned after Team Malawi completed its campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow without winning a single medal.

Before the Games, Sports Minister Alfred Gangata had urged the team to end a medal drought stretching back 40 years. But athletes competing across swimming, judo, boxing, athletics and netball all finished without a podium finish.

One bright spot came from the netball team, the Queens, who rose from ninth to seventh in the world rankings during the tournament.

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Ministry spokesperson Macmillan Mwale acknowledged the disappointment but pointed to areas of progress.

"It's true as a country we have failed again to win any medal. But there are still positives that can be drawn from Malawi's participation. It was not very bad for boxing and athletics," he said, adding that officials would review the team's performance ahead of the next Games.

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) said the Queens, who are being rebuilt under coach Deborah Fuller, had met their target by climbing the world rankings. The team won three of their six matches, beating Scotland, Northern Ireland and Tonga.

NAM general secretary Yamikani Kauma praised the squad's conduct.

"NAM commends the players, technical team, fans, and delegation for their discipline, commitment and professionalism in representing Malawi with pride on the global stage," he said.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years, featuring athletes from Commonwealth member nations and territories, including Australia, Canada and the UK.

The next edition is due to take place in 2030.