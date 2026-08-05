Malawi Electoral Commission Bosses Grilled By Fiscal Police Amid Financial Mismanagement Probe

Senior officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) were spotted at the Fiscal Police in Lilongwe this morning, sparking fresh questions over the commission's finances.

Sources close to MEC have revealed that those summoned for questioning include Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mpesi, Director of Finance Khumbo Phiri, Deputy CEO for Finance and Administration Andrew Kankwalala, and Director of Human Resources Dr Yacinto Chikapa.

The group was accompanied to the Fiscal Police offices by MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja -- although she herself was not among those called in for questioning.

CEO Andrew Mpesi later confirmed that the officials had returned to the commission's offices, but remained tight-lipped when pressed for further details on what had transpired.

The senior officials are now said to be locked in a closed-door meeting at MEC headquarters, fuelling speculation over the outcome of their encounter with investigators.

The development comes hot on the heels of a National Audit Office probe, which reportedly uncovered evidence of financial mismanagement within the commission -- raising fresh concerns just as questions swirl over MEC's handling of public funds.