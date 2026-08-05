Uganda: No Budget to Rescue Stranded Ugandans Overseas - Govt

Kampala, Uganda — The government has admitted it lacks the financial resources to repatriate Ugandans stranded abroad, despite labour migration generating an estimated US$2 billion (7.48 trillion Shillings) in annual remittances and ranking among the country's biggest sources of foreign exchange.

The disclosure by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes amid renewed concern following a nationwide security crackdown in Saudi Arabia. Between 16 and 22 July 2026, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said it arrested 14,970 people for allegedly violating residency, labour and border security laws.

According to Kenny Oloka, Chief Executive Officer of Kyeyo Initiative, a non-governmental organisation that advocates for the welfare of Ugandan migrant workers, 118 Ugandans are believed to be among those arrested.

Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not independently verified the figure, Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire said Ugandan missions abroad regularly receive distress calls from citizens in need of urgent assistance.

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"We receive communication almost every week from Saudi Arabia about Ugandans in distress. Some are in prison, while others are physically or mentally ill and require urgent attention," Bagiire told Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday.

He said the rapid growth of Uganda's labour externalisation programme has placed increasing pressure on the country's diplomatic missions.

"Labour externalisation has driven up consular distress cases, repatriation requests and welfare demands, especially in the Gulf region," he said. Bagiire revealed that several Ugandans detained in Iraq could soon be released following diplomatic engagement with Iraqi authorities. However, bringing them home remains a challenge because government has no dedicated budget for repatriation.

"The Iraqi authorities have indicated willingness to release them. The challenge is that we have no funds to return them because there is no specific budget allocation for repatriation," he said.

He cited Myanmar as another example of the growing burden facing government. Recently, Uganda repatriated 43 nationals from the Southeast Asian country aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Ironically, officials said the same aircraft also carried about 20 Ugandans travelling to Myanmar in search of employment, despite repeated reports of abuse, exploitation and human trafficking involving migrant workers.

The Chairperson of Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Grace Kwiyucwiny, urged government to treat the welfare of Ugandans working abroad as a national priority instead of responding only when crises emerge.

"Government must safeguard its national interests by ensuring the welfare and safety of Ugandans working abroad," she said.

Workers Representative for Persons with Disabilities, Robert Ssewagudde, said preventing exploitation should receive equal attention. He called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to intensify public awareness campaigns on human trafficking.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has the responsibility to implement anti-human trafficking laws. Massive sensitisation is necessary so that Ugandans do not fall victim to traffickers promising attractive jobs abroad," Ssewagudde said.

The concerns come just weeks after the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Henry Tumukunde, directed all labour recruitment agencies to reapply for operating licences as part of efforts to eliminate rogue firms accused of facilitating illegal migration and human trafficking.

Speaking during the External Recruitment Agencies' Pre-Departure Orientation and Training Programme on July 15, 2026, Tumukunde also urged recruitment companies to operate under a unified regulatory framework to strengthen accountability and oversight.

The reforms are part of wider efforts by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, which regulates Uganda's labour externalisation programme through the licensing and monitoring of private recruitment agencies.Government figures show that between 2016 and May 2026, Uganda deployed 351,042 migrant workers abroad, including 294,011 women and 57,031 men.

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Saudi Arabia remains the leading destination, hosting 284,313 Ugandan workers. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates (36,398), Qatar (14,078), Iraq (5,335) and Jordan (4,520).

Uganda's labour migration programme is governed by the Employment Act, 2006, the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2009, and the Employment (Recruitment of Ugandan Migrant Workers Abroad) Regulations, 2021.

These laws require recruitment agencies to protect migrant workers before departure and throughout their employment abroad.The programme is further guided by the National Labour Migration Policy, which promotes safe, orderly and regular migration while safeguarding the rights and welfare of migrant workers.

Uganda is also a State Party to the Palermo Protocol on Trafficking in Persons, which obliges governments to prevent human trafficking, protect victims and strengthen international cooperation against the crime.