South Africa: Government Rolls Out Milestones of Freedom Campaign to Provinces

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has begun rolling out the Milestones of Freedom campaign to provinces, following its national launch by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 June 2026.

The campaign seeks to promote social cohesion, inspire national pride and encourage reflection on South Africa's democratic journey by highlighting key milestones the country is commemorating this year.

These include the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women's March against pass laws, and the 60th anniversary of the forced removals from District Six.

To bring the campaign closer to communities, provincial launches are being led by the GCIS in partnership with Offices of the Premier, Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sport, Arts and Culture, as well as local municipalities.

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The first provincial launch took place in Sharpeville, Gauteng, on 26 July 2026, where GCIS, together with provincial government structures, hosted a memorial lecture marking the 30th anniversary of South Africa's Constitution.

The venue was selected for its historical significance as a site of memory and reflection in a community that bears the scars of the struggle against apartheid.

The campaign rollout will continue throughout the year until February 2027, with provincial launches scheduled across the country during August.

For August 2025, the launch schedule is as follows:

06 August: KwaZulu-Natal, Ilembe District Municipality,

06 August: Northern Cape, John Taolo Gaetsewe District

10 August: Free State, Mangaung Metro

11 August: Eastern Cape, Kouga Local Municipality

11-12 August: Western Cape, City of Cape Town

14 August: Mpumalanga, Gert Sibande District

26 August: Limpopo, Capricorn District, Polokwane

27 August: North-West - Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality

A detailed schedule of provincial launch events is available on the government website: https://www.gov.za/event-category/commemorative-events with GCIS expected to issue media advisories containing further details on each provincial launch.

"Government encourages communities to participate in Milestones of Freedom activities as an opportunity to deepen their understanding of South Africa's shared history and strengthen their appreciation of the country's journey to democracy," the GCIS said in a statement.

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More information on future Milestones of Freedom events is available on the government website: www.gov.za.