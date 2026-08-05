Nigerian Authorities Dismantle Alleged Transnational Human Trafficking Network, Arrest 12 Foreigners

The NIS said the QNET/IGNITE network is a transnational organised criminal syndicate involved in fraudulent employment and business schemes linked to irregular migration.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it dismantled a fraudulent network marketing ring linked to the QNET/IGNITE group, arrested 12 suspects, including the alleged syndicate leader, and rescued two victims in coordinated operations across Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 4th August, the NIS Public Relations Officer, AS Akinlabi, said the breakthrough followed actionable intelligence on trafficking syndicates operating in both states.

According to the statement, one Ouattara Adama, a Burkinabe national identified as the alleged leader of the QNET/IGNITE syndicate, was arrested alongside 11 other suspected facilitators. The facilitators comprise eight Liberians and three Cameroonians.

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The operation also led to the rescue of two Liberian nationals who were identified as victims of the syndicate's illegal activities.

"Accordingly, the twelve (12) suspects and the two (2) victims have been transferred to the Service Headquarters for further investigation and necessary legal action," Mr Akinlabi stated.

The NIS said the QNET/IGNITE network is a transnational organised criminal syndicate involved in fraudulent employment and business schemes linked to irregular migration.

It urged members of the public to verify all offers of employment, education, business, and migration through appropriate channels before making financial commitments or embarking on international travel.

"The arrest of the syndicate leader and other facilitators demonstrates Nigeria Immigration Service's commitment to intelligence-driven Border Management," the statement said.

It added that the operation "underscores the Service's resolve to rid the country of all forms of irregular migration and transnational organised crimes, in tandem with the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration."

The service further said that investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the network and possible victims across the country.

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