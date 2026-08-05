Zimbabwe: Ndodana Tshuma's Relatives Showed No Remorse After Triple Murder, Slain Wife's Family Says

4 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The family of slain Nothabo Khumalo says it is deeply hurt by what it describes as a lack of remorse from their in-laws, the relatives of Ndodana Tshuma, who is accused of murdering his wife and their two young daughters.

Speaking during the funeral service in Bulawayo, Khumalo family representative Ntsika Dakamela said the Tshuma family had neither reached out nor apologised following the killings.

"The Tshuma family has not come to apologise to us. They were supposed to come to the gate, kneel down and say they were sorry, because what happened was not of their doing.

"We don't want people to speculate. We expected them to come, but they did not. They took it lightly," said Dakamela.

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The bodies of Nothabo and her daughters, Natalie and Nala, arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday from the United Kingdom ahead of their burial in Bulawayo.

The three were found dead at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire. Tshuma allegedly fled the UK after the killings before he was arrested in South Africa following an alert issued by British authorities.

He is currently awaiting trial in South Africa on charges relating to the illegal possession of a firearm. Those proceedings are expected to be concluded his extradition to the UK, where he is wanted in connection with the murders.

Addressing mourners at the same funeral service, Theophilus Khumalo urged the family to place its trust in the justice system rather than seek revenge.

"This is a tragedy that has tested our faith. The manner of their passing has left wounds that only God can heal. As the Khumalo family, we stand firm in our commitment to the truth, to justice and to dignity.

"We will allow the law to take its course. We will not be drawn to anger or bitterness. We will not allow this tragedy to define us," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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