Uganda: Forty Days of a Thief - Over 10 Suspects Netted in Fake Hajjat Namyalo Tiktok Fraud Crackdown

KAMPALA -- Security agencies, led by the Uganda Police Force, have apprehended more than 10 individuals over an alleged scheme involving the impersonation of Senior Presidential Adviser and Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye on social media to fraudulently solicit money from unsuspecting Ugandans.

The suspects remain in custody pending court proceedings as investigations continue into what detectives suspect is a well coordinated criminal network with operations extending to different parts of the country.

Investigators say the inquiry began after a growing number of people started visiting the Office of the National Chairman, insisting they had been interacting online with someone they believed was Hajjat Namyalo, mainly through TikTok.

The victims reported that they had been instructed to send money in return for promises of financial support, business funding, employment opportunities, scholarships and other empowerment programmes allegedly offered by the Senior Presidential Adviser.

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It was only after arriving at the ONC headquarters that the complainants realised they had been deceived by fraudsters posing as the government official.

The reports prompted a joint security operation, culminating in several arrests as investigators uncovered what they describe as an organised ring involved in online impersonation and obtaining money by false pretences.

One of those facing prosecution is Bautu Collin, a 19 year old student residing in Warugolgo Zone, Iganga Municipality.

Court records indicate that under CRB 461/2026 registered at Kira Police Division and Case No. 1003/26 before the Resident State Attorney in Kira, Bautu has been charged with personating a public officer contrary to Section 354(1) of the Penal Code Act, as well as obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 285 of the same law.

Prosecution alleges that on May 4, 2026, in Najjera, Wakiso District, the accused falsely presented himself as Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, claiming to act in her official capacity as Senior Presidential Adviser while purporting to distribute financial assistance.

Detectives believe Bautu is part of a larger group suspected of exploiting the identities of senior government officials to manipulate members of the public into sending money under false promises.

Commenting on the matter, Hajjat Namyalo disowned all fraudulent social media accounts operating in her name and urged Ugandans to remain vigilant against online scammers.

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"I do not have a TikTok account, and I do not give out money through TikTok or any social media platform," she said.

She advised the public to rely only on official communication channels of the Office of the National Chairman and warned against transferring money to anyone claiming to be acting on her behalf or on behalf of the ONC.

Namyalo also praised the progress made by security agencies, noting that the crackdown on the suspected fraud syndicate was continuing.

"Many more suspects will be arrested. We are working closely with the relevant security agencies to ensure that everyone involved in impersonating me and defrauding innocent Ugandans is brought to justice," she said.

Police have encouraged anyone who may have lost money through the alleged scam to file reports at the nearest police station or reach out to the investigating officers, saying additional information could strengthen the ongoing investigations and help trace more suspects.

Authorities also reiterated that no government official requests money from members of the public in exchange for jobs, financial assistance or access to government programmes.

Investigations remain active as the suspects already arrested await prosecution before the courts.