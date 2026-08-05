Somalia: SoDMA, China Sign 15 Million Yuan Aid Deal

Mogadishu, Somalia — China has pledged 15 million Chinese yuan in humanitarian aid to Somalia, supporting vulnerable communities affected by drought, food insecurity and crises.

The agreement was signed by SoDMA Chairman Mohamud Moalim Abdulle and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu to deliver assistance to affected communities.

The aid will target areas facing urgent needs, strengthening emergency response efforts and providing support to families affected by humanitarian challenges across Somalia.

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Recurring droughts have disrupted livelihoods nationwide, damaging crops, reducing livestock resources and leaving many farming and pastoralist communities struggling with severe losses.

For families dependent on agriculture and livestock, prolonged dry conditions have reduced incomes, increased food insecurity and threatened access to essential resources.

Many communities have faced displacement and economic hardship as climate shocks continue affecting livelihoods, increasing demand for humanitarian assistance and emergency support.

Aid organizations say continued support remains critical as Somalia works to address climate-related disasters and improve resilience among vulnerable communities nationwide.

Wang said China will continue supporting Somalia through humanitarian assistance and efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Abdulle thanked China for its continued support, saying the assistance will help vulnerable Somali communities facing humanitarian challenges and recovery needs.