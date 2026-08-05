Namibia: Nekundi Fires Five Namibia Airports Company Board Members

Five members of the Namibia Airports Company board have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect and an interim board has been appointed to oversee the state-owned enterprise during the transition.

The dismissed board members are Elizabeth Peterson, Lucien Mouton, Matheus //Gowaseb, Carol Williams and Ferdinand Nghiyolwa.

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi announced the changes in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Nekundi has appointed Otniel Podewitz as interim deputy chairperson, alongside Sophia Kasera, Phillip Iifo, Loide Ekandjo and Natacha Kasera-Kandombo as interim board members with effect from 4 August.

According to the ministry, the minister acted in line with the Constitution and the Companies Act, saying the decision was taken to ensure continuity and stability at the airport operator while governance structures are strengthened.

Nekundi says all entities under the ministry must uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, accountability and transparency.

"The stewardship of public resources demands accountability and transparency at every level. The appointment of an interim board ensures seamless continuity of operations while we reinforce the governance structures required for effective service delivery," he says.

The ministry says it remains committed to promoting lawful conduct, sound governance and responsible management of public resources across all entities under its portfolio.