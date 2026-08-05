Uganda: Former Speaker Anita Among Attends First Sitting of 12th Parliament

Former Speaker and Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Annet Among on Tuesday attended her first sitting of the 12th Parliament, joining plenary proceedings virtually via Zoom.

The sitting, chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, considered several items of business, including matters of national importance and the reconsideration of two tax bills that had been returned by President Museveni with recommendations.

Among logged into the sitting remotely but did not make any contribution during the proceedings.

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Her appearance marked her first participation in plenary since the 12th Parliament commenced business.

The development comes amid public interest over her absence from earlier sittings, with the Constitution requiring Members of Parliament to attend House proceedings unless they have permission to be absent or can provide a satisfactory explanation.

Under Article 83(1)(d), an MP may lose their seat if they are absent from 15 sittings of Parliament without permission and are unable to offer a satisfactory explanation.

Parliament later concluded debate on the two tax bills returned by the President, with Tayebwa guiding members through the reconsideration process before the House passed the legislation.

Among served as Speaker of the 11th Parliament and was elected Bukedea District Woman MP in the 2026 general election.

The House is expected to continue considering pending bills and committee reports before Parliament adjourns for recess.