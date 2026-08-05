Uganda: Government Delivers 900 Bags of Subsidised Organic Fertiliser to Ntungamo Farmers

Ntungamo District has received 900 bags of 50-kilogram organic fertiliser from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) under a government co-funding programme aimed at increasing agricultural productivity and improving farmers' incomes.

Under the programme, government will meet 70 percent of the cost while beneficiary farmers contribute the remaining 30 percent. District leaders have urged transparency in selecting beneficiaries to ensure the fertiliser reaches active farmers.

Speaking during the handover, Ntungamo District Production Officer Dr Yake Basulila said the district intends to increase the use of organic fertiliser to improve crop yields and productivity.

"As Ntungamo, we look forward to increasing manure consumption and usage in order to improve our production and productivity per farmer," Basulila said.

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He said improving soil fertility is essential for sustainable agricultural production.

Ntungamo District Vice Chairperson Asuman Kigongo welcomed the government intervention, saying it would support farmers to improve production.

"We have received about 900 bags of organic fertiliser that will be distributed to farmers through MAAIF. We want to thank the Government of Uganda for initiating this programme. These 900 bags will be distributed among farmers under co-funding, where government pays 70 percent and the farmer contributes 30 percent," Kigongo said.

Resident District Commissioner Miriam Kagaiga urged technical officers to ensure the first beneficiaries are genuine farmers with established gardens.

"Make sure when selecting the farmers, give the fertiliser to those with crops and gardens instead of those who may only keep it without using it. For those who might not get it now, your turn is coming," Kagaiga said.

Representing MAAIF, Deus Mutabatina said the programme is part of the government's wider strategy to increase agricultural production and farmers' incomes.

"The Government of Uganda has a target of producing 20 million bags by 2040. Government is supporting farmers to increase production and income while meeting this national target," he said.

Kalembe Mbabazi, principal consultant at DEI BioPharma, the contracted supplier, said the company had fulfilled its obligation to deliver the fertiliser to Ntungamo.

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"Under our contract with MAAIF, we were required to deliver 900 bags of DEI organic fertiliser to Ntungamo, and we are happy to see farmers benefit. According to the current directive, government is shifting from direct agricultural input distribution, although subsidised seedlings will also be provided," Mbabazi said.