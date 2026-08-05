Uganda: Drought-Resistant Rice Variety Records Threefold Yields in Busoga Pilot Project

Rice farmers in Namutumba District are preparing to adopt a new drought-resistant hybrid variety after WDE75 recorded strong yields despite prolonged dry conditions during its first pilot harvest in Busoga.

The variety was introduced earlier this year by the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD) through the FAO China-Uganda South-South Cooperation Project Phase III to support smallholder farmers with improved and climate-resilient rice technologies.

The first harvest of WDE75 was conducted at demonstration gardens in Nawaibete Swamp along the Kibaale-Ivukula Road in Ivukula Sub-county during a field visit led by BCD Director General Anthony Mula.

The event was attended by Xu Xiaoli from Zoeve Seed Company, Busoga Kingdom Minister for Agriculture Samuel Nathan Nkenga, district leaders and officials from the China-Uganda FAO South-South Cooperation Programme.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Xu said the variety had been tested by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) and shown potential to become one of Uganda's leading rice varieties for commercial production.

"Based on the performance we are seeing, this variety has the potential to become one of the best rice varieties for farmers in the future, especially those intending to produce rice for commercial purposes," she said.

She explained that WDE75 combines high productivity with resilience, making it suitable for farmers seeking to transition from subsistence to commercial rice production.

According to project data, the variety is producing up to three times more yield than the local paddy varieties currently grown in Busoga.

The performance has attracted interest from neighbouring farmers, who have been visiting the demonstration plots to compare the improved variety with their traditional crops.

Ivukula Sub-county Agricultural Officer Iva Mugomba said the variety had shown better resilience against harsh weather conditions.

"Expanding this project will help increase rice production, improve household incomes and strengthen food security among farming communities," Mugomba said.

One of the pioneer farmers, Steven Balikowa, said the demonstration gardens had changed farmers' perceptions about improved seed varieties.

"Farmers have been coming to these gardens to compare what they see here with what they have been growing. Many are now ready to adopt this improved rice variety because of its performance," Balikowa said.

Following the positive results, BCD said demand for WDE75 seed had increased among farmers seeking to grow the hybrid in the next planting season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mula said the organisation, together with the Sichuan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, FAO South-South Cooperation Programme, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and other partners, would expand the pilot to reach more farmers.

"BCD, together with our partners, will expand the pilot project to reach 100 farmers, with each farmer cultivating one acre of WDE75 hybrid rice in the next season," he said.

The Namutumba Resident District Commissioner said the government would support the initiative and encouraged farmers to embrace improved agricultural technologies while observing guidelines on sustainable wetland use.

Samuel Nathan Nkenga praised BCD and its Chinese partners for selecting Namutumba as a beneficiary of the project.

"DG, we want to thank you and the Chinese partners for choosing Namutumba. You have saved us because this project is directly benefiting our farmers," Nkenga said.

The introduction of WDE75 hybrid rice in Busoga forms part of efforts to promote climate-smart agriculture and accelerate agricultural transformation under the region's Vision 2030 agenda.

BCD said the rice project complements other initiatives in soybean production, poultry development and soya milk feeding programmes being implemented across Busoga districts.