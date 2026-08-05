Rwanda: Govt Taps Artists in Campaign Against Alcohol, Drug Abuse

The government has invited musicians and other celebrities to join the campaign against illicit alcohol and drugs.

During a dialogue that brought together government officials, musicians, producers, investors and other stakeholders on Tuesday, August 4, participants reflected on the creative industry's contribution to national development and how it can support efforts to discourage consumption and production of illicit alcoholic beverages that threaten the future of the youth.

ASLO READ: Over 100 more facilities closed amid crackdown on illicit alcohol

This comes as authorities have intensified a nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol and substandard beverages.

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Peter Karake, the Director General in charge of Crime Intelligence and Counter Terrorism at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), urged musicians and other creatives to play an active role in promoting healthy habits among the general population.

"You have something law enforcement does not have: trust, reach and emotional connection. When an artiste speaks about what these products do to a community, it lands differently than a press release," Karake said.

He noted that authorities had seized products worth more than Rwf2.62 billion, while imposing over Rwf358 million in fines on the producers of the products. About 110 production facilities have been closed as 56 people have been arrested in connection to illegal production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

ALSO READ: Govt renews efforts to tackle alcohol abuse among youth

Officials said that inspections had uncovered illicit manufacturers using unsafe production methods, including dirty containers, contaminated water tanks and harmful substances to produce counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

In some cases, drinks labelled as containing 40 per cent alcohol were found to have alcohol concentrations of up to 90 per cent, significantly increasing the risk of poisoning and other health complications.

The Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, noted that counterfeit alcohol poses life-threatening health risks, with some illicit producers using methanol, an industrial alcohol that is not intended for human consumption.

"Unlike ethanol, which is found in legitimate alcoholic beverages, methanol is commonly used in industrial applications such as fuel and cleaning products. Once consumed, methanol is converted into toxic acid in the body, damaging the optic nerve and often causing irreversible blindness," he said.

"Nearly 100 people lost their eyesight over the past six months due to methanol poisoning, although the actual number could be higher because not all cases are reported."

ALSO READ: Over 95% of youth in rehab centres linked to alcohol abuse - minister

Nsanzimana cited an incident in Bugesera District where 18 people died after consuming alcohol contaminated with methanol at a wedding ceremony, while several others suffered permanent vision loss.

He stressed the need for healthy living driven by physical exercise and healthy nutrition.

Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo noted that music has long been a powerful vehicle for social change and can play an important role in promoting responsible life choices.

"Music brings joy, it heals, and it can help us address the challenges we face as a society. The government wants to work with artists to ensure messages about the dangers of illicit alcohol reach more people, particularly young audiences," she said.

"And the creative industry has demonstrated its willingness to contribute to building stronger families and communities."

The artistes who participated in the dialogue pledged to use their influence to promote healthier lifestyles and discourage substance abuse among young people.

DJ Ira challenged the perception that alcohol or other substances are necessary for confidence or entertainment, saying professional success depends on discipline, values and continuous practice rather than intoxication.

"Many people turn to substances that alter their mind believing they need them to feel happy or create a certain vibe, but there are many other ways to find joy and confidence," she said.

"What truly builds a person and a career is practice, discipline, values, and the ability to recognise what strengthens you and leave behind what destroys you.

"I encourage young people to be wise, avoid influences that lead them down harmful paths, and focus on what helps them grow."

Coach Gael, an investor, called for greater collaboration between families, the creative industry and government institutions, describing artists as "cultural entrepreneurs" whose influence can shape attitudes and social norms.

"The fight against substance abuse requires everyone's involvement. Families, especially parents, have a key role in identifying problems early and guiding young people towards discipline and better choices," he said

"The industry and the country must continue having these conversations because artists and culture entrepreneurs have the power to shape society. Today, young people look up to their favourite artistes and follow the culture they promote. Showing them that success can be achieved through hard work, discipline and talent, without relying on substances, is a powerful message that can inspire the next generation."

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Singer Nelly Ngabo said artists have a responsibility to demonstrate that success in the creative industry comes through discipline, consistency and hard work rather than alcohol or drugs.

"As artistes, we should use that influence to show people the creative journey, the discipline and commitment it takes to succeed instead of allowing the perception that substance abuse is part of making it in the industry," he said.

He added that artistes who partner with alcohol brands should also use those opportunities to promote responsible drinking rather than focusing solely on commercial interests.

Rapper Bushali echoed the call, reflecting on his own career and saying overcoming personal challenges had helped him recognise the importance of discipline and making positive choices.

"When I started my journey in music, I faced many challenges and temptations along the way. At some point, I was corrected and given a chance to reflect, and that became a turning point in my life," he said.

"When I came back, I saw that the country had continued investing in artistes by building spaces and infrastructure that support our work. I realised that the country believes in us and wants to see us succeed. That moment pushed me to work harder, regain my direction, and align my journey with the opportunities being created for artistes. So, there is nothing good drugs or drinking can ever help you achieve in any profession."