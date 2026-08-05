Nigeria: PFIPC Probe - Reps to Interrogate Adeyemi in Undisclosed Location

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the activities of the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has said it will interrogate the purported Director-General of the agency, Adeniyi Adeyemi, at an undisclosed date and location.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, is probing allegations of forgery, impersonation, financial impropriety and abuse of public institutions against Adeyemi and the PFIPC.

Speaking during the committee's public hearing on Tuesday, Gagdi explained that Adeyemi had not been brought before the panel because he remains in police custody under a valid court order.

"For the benefit of the general public, we are not refusing to invite Prince Adeniyi here. We have pronounced him to appear here and police have responded that he is in their custody based on the court order," he said.

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Gagdi stressed that the National Assembly would not violate the constitutional principle of separation of powers by attempting to override a subsisting judicial order.

"As an arm of government, we respect the principle of federalism and separation of powers. We respect the powers of the judiciary and the executive, and we equally limit ourselves within our own powers.

"We do not have the power as the National Assembly to vacate an existing court order and say that somebody who is in the custody of the Nigerian Police should leave the police to appear before the National Assembly," he added.

The committee chairman disclosed that lawmakers would instead meet Adeyemi privately to avoid interfering with ongoing investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other agencies.

"We will not announce to the general public when we will interact with Prince Adeniyi. We will not, because the ICPC are investigating this matter. EFCC are investigating this matter. Part of this matter is before the court of law and many other agencies," Gagdi said.

He noted that the session would be recorded and conducted in the presence of Adeyemi's legal representatives, with the police duly informed beforehand.

"Whether he appears before this committee or this committee appears before him, the most important thing is to have an interaction with him to get some things clarified. And we are going to do just that," he said.

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Earlier in the hearing, Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, Gbenga Collins, testified that he allegedly paid N400 million to Adeyemi after being promised a contract to renovate and furnish what was presented to him as the official residence of the PFIPC chief executive.

Gagdi said the committee would continue its public hearing on Thursday and conclude outstanding engagements within the week before presenting its final report to the House of Representatives after resumption.