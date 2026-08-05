Nigeria: Angry Workers Force Emergency Talks With Finance Minister Over Unpaid Wages, Hardship

Abuja: Mounting pressure from aggrieved Nigerian workers has compelled the Federal Ministry of Finance to convene an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, as growing economic hardship continues to fuel nationwide discontent.

The National Secretary of the JNPSNC, Olowoyo Gbenga, confirmed that the union received an official invitation late on Tuesday, August 4, for a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

Gbenga said the national leadership of the council would attend the meeting with a firm commitment to pressing for the implementation of key demands earlier submitted to the minister.

According to him, the union remains resolute in ensuring that issues contained in its previous communications to the Ministry of Finance are addressed without further delay, especially as public servants continue to grapple with severe economic hardship.

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"There is no doubting the fact that workers are seriously agitated, and they continue to bear the brunt of the debilitating economic hardship in Nigeria," he said.

The emergency talks come barely one week before the August 11 ultimatum earlier issued by the JNPSNC to the Federal Government expires. The union had demanded the immediate payment of the outstanding wage award owed to federal public servants, alongside the implementation of other pending welfare commitments.

Labour leaders had warned that failure by the government to address the outstanding issues before the expiration of the deadline could compel workers to consider further industrial actions.

The meeting is therefore expected to determine whether the Federal Government is prepared to meet workers' demands and avert a possible escalation of labour unrest.

The outcome of Wednesday's engagement is being closely watched by millions of public servants across the country, many of whom have expressed frustration over the rising cost of living, persistent inflation, and delays in the implementation of agreements reached with the government.

With the August 11 deadline fast approaching, stakeholders believe the emergency meeting represents a crucial opportunity for both parties to reach a resolution capable of easing tensions and restoring confidence among Nigerian workers.