South Africa: Govt Vows to Intensify Health Corruption Fight - South African News Briefs - August 5, 2026

South Africa Vows to Intensify Health Sector Anti-Corruption Drive

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the fight against corruption in South Africa's health sector is far from over, despite progress in recovering stolen public funds and prosecuting suspects, reports EWN. Speaking at the opening of the R1.6 billion King Nyabela Hospital in Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa also revealed that plans to build 11 new public hospitals are now before the National Treasury as government explores innovative ways to fund the projects. Ramaphosa said rooting out corruption will remain central to the government’s efforts to strengthen the public health system and restore public confidence in State healthcare.

Madlanga Inquiry Resumes Corruption Probe

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to resume its hearings, continuing its examination of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption's handling of the fraud and corruption case, reports SABC News. The commission has been examining the investigation and prosecution of Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo and six other officials from the unit. The inquiry is expected to hear from a new witness as it scrutinises the investigation, evidence assessment and legal processes that led to the arrests.

Impeachment Committee Appeals Ruling Halting Ramaphosa Inquiry

South Africa's Parliamentary Impeachment Committee has joined an application to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court against a Western Cape High Court ruling that temporarily halted its inquiry into allegations of misconduct against President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports EWN. The committee argues the judgment undermines Parliament's constitutional oversight role and accountability, saying the interdict has far-reaching implications for the separation of powers.

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