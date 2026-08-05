Kenya: Court Detains Angela Mulwa for 14 Days in Dr Victoria Mutiso Murder Probe

Nairobi — A Nairobi court has ordered that Angela Mulwa remain in police custody for 14 days to allow detectives to complete investigations into the murder of clinical psychologist Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, the court allowed the prosecution's application in part, directing that Mulwa remain in custody until August 19, 2026. The court also ordered the investigating officer to expedite the investigations within the 14-day period.

At the same time, the court directed that Mulwa's SIM cards be released to her.

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The matter will be mentioned on August 19 for further directions and an update on the progress of investigations.

Dr. Mutiso was fatally shot on July 31 while travelling in a taxi along Ralph Bunche Road in Nairobi's Upper Hill on her way to work.

A post-mortem conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor established that she died from three gunshot wounds two to the head and one to the upper body.

The latest orders come a day after another court directed that Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her son, Chris Mulwa, be detained for 21 days after prosecutors argued that their release posed a risk of interference with witnesses.

The court agreed, finding that the alleged threats made against the deceased before her killing, coupled with the ongoing investigations, justified their continued detention.

Court documents indicate that 24 days before her death, Dr. Mutiso reported to Kilimani Police Station that she had been followed and threatened on two separate occasions by two men on a motorcycle. Investigators allege that she identified Chris Mulwa as the pillion passenger in one of the incidents.

Detectives are also investigating the relationship between the suspects and the deceased. Police say Rose Mulwa is the former wife of Dr. Mutiso's husband, Prof. David Musyimi Ndetei, while Chris Mulwa is their son.

Investigators are further examining whether Dr. Mutiso's killing is linked to the September 2025 murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, who represented Prof. Ndetei in a long-running matrimonial property dispute involving Rose Mulwa.