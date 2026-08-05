Africa: All of Africa Today - August 5, 2026

Tinubu Approves Up to 80% Pay Rise for Nigerian Troops

President Bola Tinubu has approved a salary increase of between 30% and 80% for about 250,000 members of Nigeria's Armed Forces, effective from 1 September. The move is expected to increase the military's annual wage bill by N264 billion, from N660 billion to N924 billion. Junior soldiers, from private to staff sergeant, will receive the highest increase of 80%, while personnel from colonel to warrant officer will get 50%, and senior officers above colonel will receive 30%. The government said the pay rise is part of broader efforts to improve troop welfare and strengthen military operations as security forces continue to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across the country. Tinubu said the increase recognises the sacrifices of military personnel and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to equipping the armed forces with the resources needed to tackle Nigeria's security challenges.

Eight Years On, Zimbabwe Yet to Deliver Justice for 2018 Victims

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Eight years after Zimbabwe's security forces killed six people and injured 35 during the 1 August 2018 post-election protests, no one has been held accountable, according to Human Rights Watch. The rights group said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to implement key recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry, despite initially pledging that those responsible would face justice. Human Rights Watch said no security personnel have been arrested or prosecuted, victims have not been compensated, and the lack of accountability has fuelled further abuses, including the deadly crackdown on January 2019 protests. The organisation urged Zimbabwean authorities to implement the commission's recommendations and end what it described as a cycle of impunity and human rights violations.

Funerals Held After Ethiopia Monastery Landslide Kills 14

Funerals have been held for some of the 14 people killed after a landslide struck the Tsadqane Debre Mitmaq St Mary Monastery in Ethiopia's Amhara region during an overnight prayer service. The hillside collapsed after hours of heavy rain, burying worshippers gathered for a holy water cleansing ritual. Seven others were injured, five seriously. Rescue efforts have now ended, with 11 victims buried at the monastery and others returned to their hometowns. Landslides are a recurring hazard during Ethiopia's rainy season. Scientists have warned that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall across East Africa.

Pesticide Poisoning Suspected in Deaths of 15 Kenya Elephants

The deaths of 15 elephants outside Kenya's Amboseli National Park have sparked concern. The Kenya Wildlife Service said preliminary findings suggest they may have been poisoned by cyanide-containing pesticides used on nearby tomato farms. Wildlife officials found traces of cyanide in samples from some elephants and said the animals showed signs consistent with poisoning. Investigations are continuing, and deliberate poisoning has not been ruled out. Conservationists and local farmers have questioned the pesticide theory. They said that elephants would have had to consume large quantities and that other wildlife sharing the same habitat was unaffected. The incident has also renewed concerns over illegal agrochemicals, weak enforcement of pesticide regulations and growing human-wildlife conflict as farming expands into elephant migration corridors.

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Cameroon's Biya Makes Military Changes From Geneva

Cameroon President Paul Biya, 93, has reshuffled the country's military while remaining in Geneva, Switzerland. He has been in Geneva for nearly two months on what his office describes as a private visit. In the signed decrees, Biya appointed officials to key military posts and promoted five colonels to brigadier general, including the reappointment of Raymond Jean Charles Beko'o Abondo as head of the elite presidential guard. The move comes amid growing speculation over Biya's health and prolonged absence. Critics have warned of an institutional vacuum; however, the government insists he remains in charge and will return to Cameroon soon.