Nigeria, Israel Renew Security, Trade Alliance As Envoy Bows Out

Abuja — Nigeria and Israel have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in security, defence, trade, agriculture, technology, healthcare and innovation, as both countries moved to strengthen bilateral relations during the valedictory visit of Israel's outgoing Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman.

The renewed commitment was made on Monday when Ambassador Freeman paid a farewell visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting underscored both nations' resolve to expand collaboration in combating insecurity, boosting food production, promoting technological innovation and increasing trade, with Israel pledging sustained support for Nigeria's development priorities.

Speaking during the meeting, Odumegwu-Ojukwu commended the Israeli envoy for deepening relations between the two countries during his tenure, saying he had built a solid foundation for even stronger engagement.

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"I know you are here at a critical period. Under you, everybody saw that there's a lot of understanding. You've made the job so easy for your successor," the minister said.

She disclosed that the federal government was seeking stronger collaboration with Israel in counter-terrorism, intelligence gathering, information sharing, security financing and the training of security personnel, while also looking to benefit from Israel's expertise in border security to curb cross-border crimes.

According to her, security remains at the heart of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's development agenda, stressing that sustainable economic growth cannot be achieved without a secure environment.

She cited the recent rescue of the abducted Oriire schoolchildren by Nigerian security forces as evidence of ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

The minister also highlighted opportunities for greater collaboration in technology and innovation, urging stronger partnerships between Nigerian startups and Israeli technology companies.

"When Nigerian ingenuity meets Israeli innovation, remarkable achievements become possible," she said, adding that Nigeria was keen to leverage Israeli expertise in water management and modern agricultural technology to improve food security.

Responding, Ambassador Freeman described Nigeria as "an amazing country" blessed with warm and hospitable people, while reaffirming Israel's commitment to expanding cooperation in innovation, agriculture, healthcare, education, security and skills development.

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"We are more than willing to work with Nigeria. We know that after the elections, things will be a lot easier. We are committed to defence and security cooperation with Nigeria," he said.

Freeman also observed that bilateral trade between both countries, currently estimated at about $200 million annually, falls short of its full potential and expressed confidence that both governments would work towards significantly increasing trade and investment in the coming years.

Nigeria and Israel have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation spanning agriculture, security, health, education and technology. Israel is globally recognised for its advances in precision agriculture, water conservation, cybersecurity and innovation, areas that Nigeria hopes to leverage as it seeks to diversify its economy, strengthen national security and accelerate sustainable development.