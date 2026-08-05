Nigeria: Govt Approves Financing Mechanism to Actualize Steady Power Supply to Hospitals

· Says 30% of federal health facilities to enjoy power by 2027

The federal government has approved a financing framework and a series of institutional reforms aimed at accelerating the electrification of Nigeria's health facilities.

The approval was conveyed on Tuesday during the third meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) of the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative (NPHI).

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The committee is a presidential initiative jointly coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Power to drive sustainable energy access across the health sector.

Government said the target is to provide reliable 24-hour electricity to at least 30 per cent of the country's federal health institutions nationwide by the end of 2027.

It also said the target is to eradicate the use of electricity generators in all federal health facilities nationwide by the end of 2027.

Speaking on Tuesday, at the 3rd Meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) for Consideration of Inter-Agency Technical Committee recommendations, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the Steering Committee approved a financing framework, endorsed institutional reforms and cleared eight private sector proposals for further engagement to fast-track implementation of the initiative.

He said the committee approved a framework for financing the initiative and another for facility energy management to ensure every that participating health institutions have a structured system for managing its energy assets.

According to Salako, Energy Management Teams have already been constituted in federal tertiary hospitals, while state governments have been encouraged to establish similar structures in their health facilities.

He also said that the committee approved continued engagement with eight private sector proposals shortlisted by the Technical Committee from about 70 submissions arising from the National Healthcare Electrification Investor Matchmaking Week held in Lagos.

He added that the initiative would now be institutionalised through dedicated budgetary provisions and the establishment of a Project Coordination Unit with full-time staff.

"This is progress with respect to the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative that was established by Mr. President after the National Dialogue in December 2025. Today, the National Steering Committee is meeting for the third time.

"The Steering Committee has considered the report of the Technical Committee, and members were particularly happy with the progress made so far. The membership reflects a broad partnership involving the federal government, state governments, the private sector and development partners," Salako said.

Earlier, the minister traced the origin of the initiative to the National Power for Health Dialogue held in September 2025, following which President Bola Tinubu approved the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative and its governance structure in December, the same year.

Salako noted that most federal tertiary hospitals have already established Facility Energy Management Teams, while a national guideline has been developed to support energy management in healthcare facilities.

He added that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has already provided containerised solar power systems to about 100 hospitals nationwide, while several development partners are supporting similar projects at the primary healthcare level.

"Our goal, as approved by Mr. President, is to ensure that we deliver reliable energy access to at least 30 per cent of Nigeria's health facilities by the end of 2027 using public-private partnerships that prioritise energy-as-a-service delivery models," he said.

Responding to questions on when blackouts would be eliminated in tertiary hospitals, the minister said the objective should be viewed within the broader national effort to improve electricity supply.

"What we should be asking is the timeline for eradicating blackouts from our country. That is a work in progress. But what Mr. President has done by democratising the energy provision space has created opportunities like this. We are confident that Nigeria will gradually eliminate blackouts," he said.

On the progress made within the first eight months of the initiative, Salako said significant attention had been devoted to establishing governance structures while implementation projects continued simultaneously across all levels of healthcare.

The minister said the government was working towards ensuring that at least 30 per cent of Nigeria's health facilities enjoy uninterrupted electricity by the end of 2027.

He added that different energy technologies would be deployed depending on the needs of each facility.

In his remarks, the Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, said that the health sector is one of priority area of the administration.

He said stable energy for health facilities remains the most advanced of the administration's three priority energy programmes, alongside energy for education and agriculture.

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"Energy for Health is one initiative that Mr. President fully supports. You have my total commitment to ensuring its success," Tegbe said.

Tegbeh said that henceforth they would shift from mere groundbreaking ceremonies to commissioning of completed projects.

"Enough of groundbreaking and media events. We want to start commissioning projects. We want Nigerians to see teaching hospitals, state hospitals and primary healthcare centres that have been fully energised," he said.

In addition, the minister said: "I want us to stop this idea of rushing generators to hospitals during emergencies. That should become a thing of the past. Whatever resources are required, we will continue to prioritise this initiative while ensuring value for money."

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachallom, assured that the ministry will give administrative support towards the actualization of the noble project.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, said access to reliable and sustainable electricity is fundamental to building a resilient healthcare system.

He noted that uninterrupted electricity is essential for powering life-saving medical equipment, preserving vaccines, supporting laboratory services and strengthening emergency response systems.