Liberia: Govt Begins Five-Day Budget Working Session for 2027 Budget

MONROVIA, Liberia, August 5, 2026 - The Governance Commission has opened a five-day Budget Sector Working Group session to help align the 2027 National Budget with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The session, held at the Commission's main conference room, brings together representatives of ministries, agencies and commissions, as well as development partners involved in implementing Pillar IV, Governance and Anti-Corruption, of the ARREST Agenda.

Welcoming participants, Governance Commission Executive Director Jallah C. Kesselly said the exercise is intended to ensure that institutions under the Governance and Anti-Corruption sector align their programs, projects and budget priorities with the national development agenda.

Kesselly said the collaborative planning process is expected to strengthen coordination among sector institutions and support effective governance, transparency and accountability.

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Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Jimmy N.C. Bokay, Director for Regional and Sectoral Planning, said the Budget Sector Working Group is a critical part of the national budget formulation process.

Bokay said technical experts from the ministry are guiding participants through budget preparation templates and explaining the purpose of each. He said the exercise is intended to ensure that ministries, agencies and commissions align their projects, programs and activities with the priorities of the ARREST Agenda.

The session began Monday, August 3, and is expected to end Friday, August 7. Officials said the discussions will help shape budget submissions under Pillar IV and direct resources toward programs that strengthen institutions, fight corruption and improve service delivery.

The Governance Commission leads Pillar IV of the ARREST Agenda and is responsible for coordinating governance reforms across government.