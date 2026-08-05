Uganda: Transport Authorities Crack Down On Unsafe Vehicles At Namirembe Road Terminal

The Ministry of Works and Transport, working with the Uganda Police Force and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), on Tuesday conducted a compliance and enforcement operation at Namirembe Road Bus Terminal as part of efforts to improve safety standards in Uganda's public transport sector.

The exercise focused on verifying drivers' licences, vehicle documentation, roadworthiness certificates, operator licences and compliance with passenger safety requirements.

Leading the operation, Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety Winston Katushabe said the inspections are intended to ensure that only compliant and roadworthy public service vehicles operate on Ugandan roads.

"Our goal is to ensure that safety is not optional but a standard that every operator upholds," Katushabe said.

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He stressed that the exercise was not designed to punish operators but to promote professionalism and a culture of compliance within the transport industry.

"Every compliant vehicle on the road represents a safer journey for passengers and greater confidence in our transport system," he added.

Officials said the joint operation demonstrates closer collaboration between the Ministry, the Police and KCCA in strengthening oversight of the transport sector and identifying operators who fail to meet legal and safety requirements.

Authorities said removing unsafe vehicles from service before they return to the road is critical to reducing road crashes and protecting passengers.

Several travellers at the terminal welcomed the inspections, saying regular enforcement could improve the quality, safety and reliability of public transport services despite occasional delays caused by compliance checks.

The Namirembe Road operation is part of an ongoing nationwide enforcement campaign aimed at improving road safety, strengthening compliance with transport regulations and reducing preventable road crashes.

The Ministry said similar operations will continue across the country as it seeks to build a safer, more accountable and efficient public transport system.