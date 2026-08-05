Kenya: Matiang'i Says National Renewal Begins With Listening to Citizens

Nairobi — Jubilee Party presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i has kicked off a tour of Migori County, saying the visit is aimed at engaging residents and listening to their concerns as he continues his national political outreach.

In a statement marking the start of the tour, Matiang'i said he was looking forward to interacting with communities across the county and reaffirming his commitment to building what he described as a united, just and prosperous Kenya.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary said the journey toward national renewal would require faith, courage and the determination of Kenyans.

He expressed optimism that the country could overcome its challenges through collective action, urging citizens to work together to restore hope and chart a new direction for the nation.