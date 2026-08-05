Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting Dedicated to 2027 Finance Bill

Tunis — Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri on Tuesday chaired a Small Cabinet Meeting dedicated to the broad guidelines of the 2027 finance bill, which marks a break with previous management approaches and aims to strengthen the resilience of the national economy in the face of global crises.

During the meeting, Zenzri pointed out that this budget, which represents a pivotal stage of the 2026-2030 development plan, is based on a bottom-up and participatory approach, aimed to stimulate wealth creation by leveraging national resources and developing high value-added sectors, while ensuring equitable development and strengthening social justice.

She underlined the need to make this budget resilient to the repercussions of international conflicts and geopolitical uncertainty, notably in the Middle East. The goal is to preserve the country's food, energy, water, and pharmaceutical security by diversifying the economic fabric and supporting production systems.

She indicated that the bill must reconcile financial viability with inclusive growth, focusing on health system reform, digital transformation, the restructuring of public enterprises, and the stimulation of investment. It also aims to strengthen tax equity and promote the integration of the informal economy.

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Minister of Finance Michket Slama Khaldi presented a report on the execution of the 2026 budget, highlighting the resilience of the national economy and the achievements realised despite financial pressures. She detailed the assumptions underpinning the 2027 finance bill, which is designed to strengthen the solidity of public finances.

In conclusion, the PM pointed out that the bill must meet the aspirations of the Tunisian people, in accordance with the vision of President Kaïs Saïed, by consolidating the pillars of the social state and guaranteeing balanced development.