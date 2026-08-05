Tanzania's Big Investment Pitch

DAR ES SALAAM: TANZANIA'S drive to accelerate infrastructure development and attract investment across key economic sectors takes centre stage today as the country hosts the historic Africa50 General Shareholders' Meeting (GSM) and Infra for Africa Forum.

The high-level gathering provides a strategic platform for African leaders, investors and development partners to discuss ways of financing and delivering infrastructure projects capable of transforming economies, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting sustainable growth across the continent.

The forum brings together President Samia Suluhu Hassan and six other African Heads of State, with discussions expected to focus on expanding investment partnerships and unlocking opportunities in transport, energy, technology and other critical sectors.

Tanzania will use the summit to showcase strategic infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Port of Dar es Salaam, power generation and transmission initiatives, as well as digital infrastructure, as it seeks to attract international investment and advance the implementation of the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV) and the National Development Vision 2050.

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Speaking to journalists yesterday, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila said Tanzania and the regional administration had completed all preparations to host one of Africa's most significant infrastructure and investment forums.

He said the six visiting African Heads of State had confirmed their participation and had begun arriving in the country ahead of the summit.

The forum will be officially opened by President Samia, who will host President João Lourenço of Angola, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, President Dr William Ruto of Kenya and President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon.

"This summit is one of Africa's largest infrastructure forums in 2026 and will focus on accelerating infrastructure development across the continent through stronger public-private partnerships (PPPs)," Mr Chalamila said.

The two-day summit, taking place today and tomorrow at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, is expected to attract more than 1,200 delegates from across Africa and beyond.

Participants include Heads of State and Government, senior officials from international financial institutions, Africa50 shareholders, investors, private sector leaders and development partners.

RC Chalamila said the forum offers Tanzania a valuable opportunity to strengthen its position as a regional hub for trade, investment and infrastructure development.

He said Dar es Salaam was fully prepared to ensure all delegates receive high-quality services from the time they arrive until their departure.

"Our objective is to demonstrate Tanzania's capacity to host major international conferences while continuing to strengthen the country's positive image on the global stage," he said.

Mr Chalamila assured both residents and visitors that all logistical, security and operational arrangements had been completed through close collaboration among government ministries, public institutions, security agencies and other stakeholders to guarantee a safe, peaceful and world-class event.

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He also urged businesses, service providers and the private sector to seize the opportunity by delivering professional, ethical and high-quality services while avoiding unjustified price increases or poor service that could tarnish the country's reputation.

"The government believes the successful hosting of this summit will expand investment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, strengthen regional and international cooperation, and create new jobs and development opportunities for Tanzanians," Mr Chalamila said.

Africa50 is a panAfrican infrastructure investment platform established by African countries in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Its mandate is to develop, finance and accelerate bankable infrastructure projects while promoting greater private sector participation in Africa's infrastructure development.