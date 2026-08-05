Tanzania: Museveni Visit to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Dar es Salaam — UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni begins a two-day official visit to Tanzania today at the invitation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, President Museveni will hold bilateral talks with President Samia focusing on trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, tourism, peace and security and regional integration.

The leaders are also expected to review progress in implementing ongoing joint projects and discuss measures to address challenges affecting trade, investment and economic cooperation between Tanzania and Uganda.

Following the talks, the two Heads of State will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to expanding collaboration in the sector.

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The ministry said the visit is intended to further strengthen the longstanding historical, diplomatic and fraternal ties between the two countries, which have enjoyed close political and economic relations for decades.

President Museveni's visit, his second official trip to Tanzania this year, will also provide an opportunity to assess the implementation of decisions reached during previous bilateral engagements.

Among the key issues for review are resolutions adopted during the Fifth Session of the Tanzania Uganda Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) held in March 2026, which focused on enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into efforts by the two East African Community partner states to deepen economic integration, boost cross border trade and investment and promote sustainable development for the benefit of their citizens.